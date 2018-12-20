RIDGWAY — A light agenda greeted the executive committee at the North Central Pennsylvania Regional Planning and Development Commission during its regular meeting Wednesday morning.
The agenda, which largely consisted of letters of support for associated organization’s projects, left room for discussion of other matters, notably spreading broadband service.
Discussion arose from questions over the organization and level at which initiative should be taken to find and service un- and under-served areas.
It was noted grant funding is increasingly becoming available for potential projects through organizations such as the Appalachian Regional Commission and U.S. Dept. of Agriculture, but there is uncertainty on how best to efficiently utilize funding and whether it is more appropriate for individuals at the county or regional level to take the lead on any initiatives.
North Central Technology Director Edward Matts noted the first step is identifying projects, but that can be tougher than it sounds.
“(We need to) identify those pockets where we could provide services,” he said.
He went on to note individuals don’t usually think to go to their county commissioners about issues with availability of broadband service, they go to telecommunication services providers.
He said, regionally, there is capability to run cable to under-served areas, but “We can’t run fiber to individual homes. That’s just not a smart use of that money.”
He recommended a hybrid service provider situation, which he is currently working out options for. In such a case, a government entity could build the infrastructure and leave it up to another group to connect individual homes. They would then act as the service provider for those homes while paying the entity which built the system a fee for use.
“Right now, there is no coordination,” Matts said.
Discussion circled back to what entity or entities would be most appropriate to start discussions to make that happen.
It was suggested groups already working together on infrastructure development and including representatives from county and industry would likely be the best option. Such groups would not require recruiting individuals and forming a new entity or committee.
