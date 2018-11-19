ST. MARYS — People lined the streets around the Diamond, spilling down South Michael and Market streets Friday evening as St. Marys officially kicked off the holiday season with its annual light up night.
As the lights came on sending sparkling brilliance from ornaments, garlanded from trees and shining from a full-size nativity, the annual parade kicked off with decorated ATVs crawling up South Michaels Street and around the Diamond.
The jostling crowds included a swarm of children eager to see Santa, grab some hot cocoa and view the live nativity featuring real animals the night promised.
