ST. MARYS — Downtown business activities and an ATV/side-by-side decorating contest helped to bring a festive spirit to downtown St. Marys Friday.
“Light Up Night,” kicking off the Christmas season, began with a street-wide parade, where more than 20 drivers participated in the decorating contest, traveling through downtown with brightly colored ATVs and side-by-sides.
The contest is promoted by the Elk County Riders On and Off Road Recreation Club, which promotes tourism in the area through advocating for ATV riding trails. Awards were given to the most uniquely-decorated ATVs.
Andrew Mohney, St. Marys Area Chamber of Commerce president and Tablespoons Cafe and Deli manager, said they went through 360 cookies that night at the cookie-decorating station.
Mr. and Mrs. Claus arrived on a Crystal Fire Department truck during the parade. Several other local floats participated, such as Elkland Search and Rescue and the City of St. Marys Police Department.
Other downtown businesses such as St. Marys Pharmacy, Keystone Corner Lunch, First Commonthweatlh and CNB banks, as well as organizations like the St. Marys Lions Club and Allegheny Harmonizers barbershop chorus participated in festivities, handing out hot chocolate and cookies or candy and glow sticks.
The SMACOC’s 15 baskets for its holiday basket raffle were on display at Northwest Bank that night. Tickets are available until Dec. 19. Proceeds benefit the downtown light fixtures and electricity used for the seasonal display. For more information, call 814-781-3804 or visit www.stmaryschamber.org.