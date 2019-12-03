RIDGWAY — The 2019 holiday season kicked off in Ridgway throughout the weekend, offering Light Up Night with Santa Claus, Small Business Saturday and several other activities.
The Yuletide Memories Winter Festival began Friday with Santa arriving at the gazebo by fire truck, kicking off “Light Up Night.”
Shop Small Saturday offered several downtown sales and specials for shoppers, as well as activities for families, such as gingerbread-house making at Katering by Kate’s shop on South Mill Avenue.
Ridgway YMCA also hosted a “Deck Your House” gingerbread competition.
Bethlehem Lutheran Church offered a Christmas village and train scenes benefiting “Neighbors Feeding Neighbors.” St. Leo School also hosted its annual soup and bake sale, and offered a visit from Santa Claus Saturday.
The Ridgway-Elk Chamber of Commerce hosted “How the Grinch Stole Christmas” reading sessions at Paesano Pizza II, and there was even a surprise visit from the Grinch, Ridgway Main Street Program Manager Beth Shuttleworth said.
Horse-and-carriage rides offered tours of the town, too.
Light Up Night was a great success, said Shuttleworth, attracting more than 150 children. Hot cocoa provided by Elk County Foods was also a hit.