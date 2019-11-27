RIDGWAY — The town of Ridgway will kick off its holiday season this weekend, offering its annual Yuletide Memories Winter Festival, Shop Small Saturday and several other activities.
The Yuletide Memories Winter Festival will begin at 6 p.m. Friday and last through 6 p.m. Saturday. Santa will arrive at the gazebo by fire truck at 6 p.m. Friday, kicking off “Light Up Night,” said Ridgway Main Street Manager Beth Shuttleworth.
“Shop Small Saturday” will offer several downtown sales and specials for shoppers, while showcasing Ridgway businesses, Shuttleworth said.
Coinciding with Shop Small Saturday, the Ridgway YMCA will host a “Deck Your House” event at 2 p.m., offering family activities.
Ridgway YMCA Executive Director Mary Lynne Bellotti said she and her granddaughter recently did a school project, “My family turkey,” where they sat at the kitchen table together and decorated.
Bellotti said her coworker, Alana Martin, also showed her a gingerbread house, made out of pretzels and other items, and mentioned this type of creative event as an idea.
“We love our YMCA, and invite everyone to see what we have to offer,” she said. “We want it to be a family-fun event.”
All gingerbread houses will be collected between 9 a.m. and 6 p.m. Friday at the YMCA, and displayed in the lobby until 2 p.m. Saturday. The YMCA will draw two entries for gift baskets at 2 p.m. Saturday, for the chance to win holiday items, gift certificates, movie passes and more.
Katering by Kate on South Mill Avenue will also offer gingerbread-house making Saturday.
Bethlehem Lutheran Church will also offer a Christmas village and scenes with trains, benefiting “Neighbors Feeding Neighbors,” Saturday and Sunday, Dec. 1, from 1-4 p.m., and Dec. 7-8 from 1-4 p.m. at 1507 Front St.
St. Leo School will host its annual Soup and Bake Sale from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, offering homemade soup creations for eat-in or takeout, cookies, popcorn, fudge and other goodies. A bowl of soup, drink and cookie will be offered for $5.
Santa Claus will be in attendance at St. Leo School from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Children can create their own hot cocoa, make reindeer food and bring a letter for Santa.
The Ridgway-Elk Chamber of Commerce will be reading “How the Grinch Stole Christmas” at Paesano Pizza II Saturday as well. Story times will be at 11 a.m., noon and 1 p.m., with limited space available. Call 814-776-1424 to reserve a spot.