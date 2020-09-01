WILCOX — Friends of Twin Lakes ANF (Allegheny National Forest) will host a “Light Up the Lake” fundraiser, honoring the memory of lost loved ones.
For a small donation, a luminary will be lit in memory or in honor of a loved one Sept. 5 at Twin Lakes Recreation Area.
Laura Lynch of the FOTL group said it has been a tough year to host fundraisers like they have in the past.
“The pandemic threw us a curve ball with fundraising at the lake as we had in the past two summers,” she said. “We are always looking for new ways to help support our cause.”
A board member came up with the “Light Up the Lake” idea, based on other community luminary events usually held during the holidays, Lynch said.
“We figured we would give it a try,” she said. “Twin Lakes is such a beautiful place to hike. Camp, bike, swim or just relax. Having the lit luminary bags around the water will only enhance the beauty that is already there.”
Those who are interested in filling out a form can do so at www.FOTLANF.org or on the Facebook page.
“We have had a great response to the fundraiser so far, and are hoping it continues throughout the next couple of weeks,” Lynch said.
Forms are also available at Twin Lakes Recreation Area and the Johnsonburg Press Office.