DuBOIS — A nationally-known speaker will sing, preach, pray and praise at an upcoming four-day event in DuBois.
“Old Time Revival” will be Sept. 2-5 at Lighthouse Church of DuBois, 1147 Berringer Highway. Services will be Sunday at 11 a.m. and 7 p.m., and Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday at 7 p.m.
Harris Ministries of Knoxville, Tenn. is described as a high-energy Gospel ministry that focuses on giving people fresh and first-hand views of what God can offer them.
Jim Whited, owner of Firehouse Pizzeria in DuBois, is also one of the pastors at Lighthouse Church of DuBois.
This is the church’s first time to host “Old Time Revival,” and it is hoped it will become an annual event, Whited says.
Evangelist Carl Harris is a friend of Whited’s who is also a powerful singer and musician.
“I chose Carl because I’ve been to these services, and he’s an excellent speaker,” Whited said. “I saw healings take place when he’s been there.”
Harris also has a “southern drawl” and humorous attitude to accompany his passion for the church, which makes him contagious to be around, Whited says.
Through being both a business owner and a pastor, it is in Whited’s nature to give back to those around him, he says.
About 30 years ago, his wife was killed by a drunk driver, which forced him, he said, to turn an unimaginable tragedy into something positive. Through evangelistic preaching, he was able to help others.
“It’s in my character — I have to give back and make positive things happen,” he said.
Harris travels throughout the eastern United States, trying to impact the lives of others and spread the Gospel, Whited says.
For those who are skeptical, Whited says Harris’ services are very nondenominational, and can be suitable for anyone who has questions or isn’t sure about what they believe.
“His method isn’t made for one particular walk of life,” he said. “We urge everyone to please come out. It’s a very fun service.”
Lighthouse Church of DuBois, located at 1147 Berringer Highway, has about 30 active members, Whited says. He hopes Old Time Revival will be a part of the church’s growth and progress in the community.
For more information, visit www.harrisministries.org.
