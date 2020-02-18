RIDGWAY — Members of the Ridgway-based Red Hat Society group met at Joey's Bakery on Main Street for lunch Wednesday, enjoying cups of coffee and the camaraderie they have built throughout the years.
The ladies, who are from the Ridgway, Kersey, St. Marys, Johnsonburg and Wilcox areas and get together at least once a month, wear red or purple hats and feathered headbands in true Red-Hat fashion.
The Red Hat Society, a national organization with chapters in various areas, is considered a playgroup for women who believe in “recess at any age,” and lasting friendships, according to its website.
Jane Rigard, Diane Schloder, Cheryl Rettger, Nancy O'Rourke, Gloria Hoffman, Beth Frye and Diane Knight said they met at their water aerobics class, which they take at the Ridgway YMCA three times a week.
The Ridgway chapter, “Lillies of the Valley,” was named after Ridgway, known as the Lily of the Valley National Historic District, the ladies said.
Each time the women have a party, they also host a raffle, donating proceeds at the end of the year to a local organization like the Guardian Angel Center, Rigard added.
The ladies get together for several occasions in different areas, such as dinner at Luigi's Ristorante in DuBois, Christmas at Gunner's in St. Marys and Grandma Bair's Family Restaraunt in Kane, said Schloder. They also attend an annual Red Hat Society convention in April.
More than that, the ladies are friends outside of the Red Hat group, traveling together, joining a hot-dishes club in Johnsonburg and hosting movie nights at Knight's house.
“We do all kinds of fun things because of this group,” Knight said. “It has been really nice for me.”
Knight, who moved back to Ridgway in recent years, said she and her husband are grateful she has found such a reliable group of friends. Many of the Lillies are also cancer survivors, including Knight herself. It helps to talk to people who have been through a similar hardship, she said.
The women agreed that they hope their children are Red Hat members, too, since the group has brought them great experiences.