Punxsutawney native Lilian “Lill” Cameron has expanded her home-baked goods and deli business to downtown DuBois.
Lily’s Grab & Go Bakery & Deli on South Brady Street opened the first week of June, Cameron said, offering pies, cookies, cakes, soups, salads and sandwiches, candy, dips and more.
Lily’s Bakery, Deli and Restaurant in Punxsutawney offers both a sit-down restaurant, which opened around 12 years ago, and a similar “grab and go” style bakery that followed thereafter.
Every morning, as early as 4 a.m., Cameron heads to the West Mahoning street bakery to cook up her homemade goods. In the wintertime, she makes more than 250 gallons of soup each month — as many as 35 gallons in a day.
One of her most popular items, she says, are the “signature home-cooked frozen meals,” which are quick and convenient for customers.
Cameron’s nephew, Matt Struss of Punxsutawney, is operating the DuBois location this summer, since he has experience in business management and is a teacher during the school year.
She has had many DuBois customers at the Punxsutawney location over the years, Cameron said, so she started looking for the perfect location for a second venue.
The reception in DuBois has been positive, Cameron said, with both the frozen items and baked goods flying off the shelves.
Between the DuBois and Punxsutawney locations, Cameron’s productivity has doubled. There are around 40 employees altogether. Lily’s in Punxsutawney also took over Frank N’ Steins pizza two months ago, Cameron said, which has skyrocketed business as well.
The grab and go location is all about convenience, without sacrificing quality, Struss and Cameron said. Customers will stop in for something quick on their lunch break, or bring a frozen meal home for family dinner.
The DuBois location features daily specials like sandwiches or breakfast items, and will serve soups in the fall, Cameron said.
The Punxsutawney business brought other original products to DuBois, too, such as groundhog-themed coffee, Stello Foods canned products and “Queen Bees Sweet Sips & Dips.”
Struss hopes to host a grand opening before the end of summer, he said.
Lily’s takes special orders, too, 48 hours in advance, Cameron said. She would also like to offer pick-up veggie, meat and cheese and hoagie trays for special occasions or local hospitals and businesses.
For more information, call Lily’s Grab & Go Bakery & Deli at 814-503-4933 or visit the Facebook page.