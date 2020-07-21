DuBOIS — The Lions Clubs of District 14-J recently served the community by providing disinfectant foggers to 16 ambulance/fire and rescue companies within the district (Cambria, Cameron, Clearfield, Elk, Indiana, Jefferson counties).
According to Immediate Past District Governor Linda Lupro, a member of the DuBois Lions Club, “An emergency services grant from Lions Clubs International Foundation in response to coronavirus allows Lions to help meet pressing needs in our community including assisting our first responders. Lions members thank everyone who contributes to this important work. You are truly making a difference in our community.”
The DuBois Lions Club has 37 members and meets on the second Thursday of each month at 6:30 p.m. at the Lions Sky Lodge.
Lions clubs are a group of men and women who identify needs within the community and work together to fulfill those needs.
For more information or to get involved with the DuBois Lions Club, please contact Membership Chair Sam Bailey at 814-590-4959 or Club Secretary Linda Lupro at 814-371-3706.
Lions Clubs International is the world’s largest service club organization with more than 1.3 million members in approximately 45,000 clubs in more than 200 countries and geographical areas around the world. Since 1917, Lions clubs have aided the blind and visually impaired and made a strong commitment to community service and serving youth throughout the world. For more information about Lions Clubs International, visit the Web site at www.lionsclubs.org.