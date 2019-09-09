Liquor control enforcement officers in the district encompassing the DuBois area received 66 complaints in August
Officers with District Enforcement Office DEO7 of the Pennsylvania State Police Bureau of Liquor Control Enforcement are charged with enforcing liquor laws and related provisions at more than 1,000 establishments licensed by the Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board in Armstrong, Butler, Cameron, Clarion, Clearfield, Elk, Forest, Indiana, and Jefferson counties.
Officers assigned to DEO7 performed the following activities during the month of August. For any additional information, contact the district office at 814-938-0565.
- 66 complaints received for the month.
- 5 licensed establishments were checked for age compliance. Two of these establishments sold alcohol to an underage buyer.
- 8 violation letters issued for violations of liquor laws.
- 19 warning letters issued for violations of liquor laws.
- There were no criminal arrests or citations issued for the month.