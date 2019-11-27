PUNXSUTAWNEY — Lisa’s Ladybugs are preparing for their fifth annual Turkey Trot run to benefit the organization.
Lisa Ladybugs is a patient care fund dedicated to helping those dealing with a cancer diagnosis. Their mission is to help individuals and their families affected by cancer with support and services in the community.
“We try to help anybody that is in need of help that is going through treatments,” Lori Ebel said, founder of the organization.
The race will be the morning of Thanksgiving at the Punxsutawney Legion Baseball Field. Registration begins at 8 a.m. and the race starts at 9 a.m. There are two distances from which to choose. The 5K is $25 per person and the 1 mile walk is $20 per person.
This run is one of the biggest fundraisers the group hosts, but it almost didn’t happen last year. Ebel said the weather was so cold this time last year, and the construction on the Indiana Hill Bridge made it difficult to hold the race. The group powered through the obstacles, and are ready for a smoother race with the trails back to normal this year.
Lisa’s Ladybugs will also have access to the VFW building this year, so there will be a place to get warm and use indoor bathrooms.
The top three runners in the women’s and men’s categories will each receive awards for finishing. The high school wood shop department is making plaques for the winners. Ebel said this was a great added component to get more of the community involved.
“I like to hear that people are happy with what we’re doing, I feel as though it’s a community thing,” Ebel said. “Obviously we couldn’t help the people without the community support. It’s not just us, it’s the entire community being supportive.”
Ebel said the group might go a week without hearing from anybody, then have six people contact her for help the next week. There is no way to tell when or who will reach out and need help, but they want to be able to support them when they do.