BROOKVILLE — The Rebecca M. Arthurs Library will stage a kick-off party Sept. 10 from 4-6 p.m. to welcome the new school year and its new tutoring program.
Students of all ages are invited to take part. Refreshments will be served, there will be games from CSA Toys in town, and chances to win a door prize will be offered.
The literacy center will offer weekly tutoring to students or adults in need during the school year. The tutoring will be on Tuesdays from 3-5 p.m.
Students in fourth grade and up will receive flyers from the school about the tutoring, but anyone in need of help studying is welcome to come to the tutoring sessions. The library also has resources for many different areas of study outside of school subjects.
Adult mentors will be available to help students with any subjects, using all resources the library has available. Tutoring is not limited to primary school subjects.
The library has new resources available for the SAT, ASVAB, GED, civil service, police, and EMT testing as well.
“It’s for anybody... I just bought whole new books on GED prep, I have ESL books [English as second language], becoming a citizen... I just got an EMT book, I got the ASVAB, I have a whole bunch of new books for this,” Janine Strohm, the Brookville librarian said.
The library’s large tables and quiet environment make the space ideal for group work and study time, she said.
Anybody can serve as a volunteer tutor. The Holy Trinity church in Brookville has been handling the tutors for the lessons. They are mainly focusing on adult tutors at this time, and the paperwork can be picked up from the library to become a tutor.
Strohm had suggested allowing members of the National Honor Society to sign up as tutors as a way for them to get their volunteer hours. These students would be able to focus on the grade school students, and open up adult tutors to work on SAT and GED prep.