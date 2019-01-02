ST. MARYS — One of the world’s smallest churches is confronting a big problem: multiple incidents of theft.
According to the Elk County Historical Society, the donation box at Decker’s Chapel has been vandalized and stolen in two separate incidents in recent months.
“We are sad and frustrated that thieves would target a holy place that is open to all,” society President Kurt Hughes said in a press release. “The small donations that visitors deposit in the donation box help to maintain the site.”
According to the society, there is surveillance footage of both incidents which clearly shows perpetrators removing the box. However, there’s no way of knowing the actual amount in the box when it was taken.
One of the individuals responsible is already facing charges.
According to the City of St. Marys Police Department, Breanna Uhl of Force faces misdemeanor charges of institutional vandalism, theft by unlawful taking and desecration, theft or sale of venerated objects following an incident Sept. 16.
According to police, Uhl damaged the donation box and took the cash inside.
Charges are pending a preliminary hearing before Magisterial District Judge Mark Jacob, scheduled Feb. 5.
The society says it is working with police regarding the other incident.
According to the society, it is dedicated to allowing the chapel to remain open to the public.
“Wayside chapels have become rare in America.” Hughes said in the release. “Unfortunately, we currently do not have enough volunteers to staff the chapel daily, but it is important to us to carry on this tradition and make the space available to all seeking a place of prayer and reflection. Ideally, we’d love to have an army of volunteers who were willing to help tend to the chapel, but we’re not going to allow petty thieves to prevent us from keeping it open to the public every day.”
The society is encouraging those who wish to donate to maintain the chapel to send checks directly to its offices at 109 Center St. in Ridgway.
