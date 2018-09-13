ST MARYS — For almost as long as he’s been alive, 6-year-old Cameron Vogt of St. Marys has dreamed of being a police officer.
Cameron not only admires those who wear a badge, but he wears the police officer Halloween costume he got a couple of years ago all the time, said his mother Nikki Vogt.
Whether it’s out to dinner, his school’s Open House, the ball park, football games or just about anywhere, he is a little guy patrolling to protect. He even decorates the family’s Christmas tree wearing his policeman uniform.
Word had spread around the St. Marys Police Department that this little boy lived in his police officer costume, so in early august, SMPD officer Shawn Kronenwetter surprised Cameron and his family at a local restaurant while they were out to dinner. He brought Cameron a big bag of goodies, including stuffed animals, stickers and more.
The officer took him outside and showed him his patrol car, let him check out the driver’s seat and turned the lights on for him, Nikki said.
“Cameron was so shocked when he saw him — he couldn’t even speak,” she said. “That meant the world to us, because he has such a love for everything American, especially police officers.”
Right after Cameron and Kronenwetter’s visit, they left and printed pictures of the two of them. Those pictures are currently framed in their house, Nikki said.
“He still talks about, ‘Remember when I sat in the police car?’” she said, “and he sleeps with the stuffed animals he was given every night.”
Cameron knows all the words to “God Bless the USA,” which is his favorite song, his mom says. He loves to collect American flags and has American flag converse sneakers.
“He has such a love for police officers — he idolizes them,” Nikki said. “We have run into them before and they are always so sweet, and take the time to compliment him on his uniform.”
The following weekend, Cameron attended a St. Marys Stallions football game, where he stood at the top of the bleachers and “patrolled” the area, Nikki says.
Police officers taking time out of their day to connect with local youth is important, since it helps the children build a healthy view of them at an early age, Nikki said. It can also help direct them to the right path in life.
“I think it’s important to connect with them when they’re young, so they’re not afraid to reach out to police if they ever need them, and they aren’t intimidated by them,” Nikki said.
Cameron is the youngest of six children, so there are a lot of sports and activities going on within the family, Nikki said.
“It’s very nice when he can be noticed by an idol,” she said. “For them to take the time to bend down and get on his level and talk to him — you can see it on his face, he just lights up. He is in heaven over it, and it brings tears to my eyes thinking about it.”
Cameron is taking a school field trip to the police department next week, too, which he is ecstatic about, Nikki said. She also bought him a “Future Police Officer’ shirt that he wears to school.
“These officers have huge hearts, and they definitely show it,” she said. “He has had many positive experiences with them. No matter how busy they are, they take the time to make Cameron’s whole day by noticing or saying hello to him.”
Chief Tom Nicklas of the SMPD shared Nikki’s photos of Cameron and Kronenwetter on Facebook, adding a note that said Cameron “looks sharp” and should stop in any time.
