PUNXSUTAWNEY — The Punxsutawney Weather Discovery Center is once again accepting applications for the Little Mr. and Miss Groundhog contest for 2021.
This contest is open only to kindergarteners in the Punxsutawney Area School District. This includes all children attending Punxsutawney Area schools, the Punxsutawney Christian School and SSCD Roman Catholic School.
Parents or guardians can submit a photo no larger than 5-by-7 inches to the Weather Discovery Center with the child’s name, age, address and phone number on they back no later Saturday, Jan. 9.
Photos can be mailed to the Weather Discovery Center at 201 N. Findley St. The center is currently closed under Gov. Tom Wolf’s mandate until the first week of January, so photos cannot be dropped off in person at this time.
New to the contest this year, there will be in-person voting at Laska’s Pizza from Jan. 11 to 28, Monday through Sunday, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. The winners will be chosen by popular vote with each vote costing $1.
Voting by credit card can be done in-person at Laska’s or by phone to the Weather Discovery Center at 814-938-1000. There is a $5 minimum to vote by credit card due to service fees.
The proceeds from the contest go back into the educational programs held at the Weather Discovery Center throughout the year.
The winners will be contacted on Jan. 28 and the crowning will take place Saturday, Jan. 30 at 10 a.m. in the lobby of the Weather Discovery Center. The winners will each receive a $50 Walmart gift card and gift bag. All contestants will receive a complimentary admission ticket to the Weather Discovery Center.
Little Mr. and Miss Groundhog are also invited to be in the Fireman’s Old Home Week parade and the Home for the Holidays parade.