PUNXSUTAWNEY — The many votes of the community were counted and Little Mr. and Miss Groundhog were crowned at the Weather Discovery Center on Saturday.
Liam McIntosh and Makenzie Parsons were crowned by members of The Inner Circle with Phil himself as a witness. Family and friends of the two came together in the weather center to celebrate.
“The board and staff of the Weather Discovery Center wish to thank the many family and friends of our contestant who voted and contributed to our educational mission. The funds are more important to us than ever after dealing with a year of closures and limited hours. The monies will support our many educational programs and events,” said Marlene Lellock, the center director.
Makenzie is a student at the Punxsutawney Christian School. She is the daughter of Ian and Ashley Parsons, who have now doubled the royalty in their family.
Makenzie has a family history of “royal groundhog family” as her mom, Ashley Parsons said. Her older sister Makayla won Little Miss Groundhog two years ago, her parents were crowned Groundhog King and Queen when they were in high school, her paternal grandfather was a member of the inner circle, and her Uncle John Johnston is a current member.
Johnston had the honor of crowning Makenzie during the ceremony Saturday. Her mother said it was really a family effort to get the votes in for her to win.
Liam is a student at Ss. Cosmas and Damian (SSCD) Catholic School. He is the son of the late Laura and James McIntosh.
Liam was just as excited to be crowned. His father, James McIntosh said once he got his suit on, he was happy to be dressed up for the occasion.
McIntosh said a lot of guys from his work came out to support Liam in the contest.
Lellock thanked Katie Laska for allowing voting containers to be set up in Laska’s Pizza this year. Laska said it was nice to see people coming to vote.
“People would come in who didn’t even know any of the children to vote and support them,” Laska said.
Lellock also thanked Paul Beatty Jewelers for the tiara for the Little Miss. This was also one of the view events that Punxsutawney Phil made an appearance at this year as part of the Groundhog Day events.