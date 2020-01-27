PUNXSUTAWNEY — The Weather Discovery Center crowned the 2020 Little Mr. and Miss Groundhog Saturday, with some of those participating having a history of local royalty in their families.
Nolan Martino and Maelee Conrad were crowned Little Mr. and Miss Goundhog. Both are kindergarten students at the Punxsutawney Area Elementary School.
“The board and staff of the Weather Discovery Center wish to thank the many family and friends of our contestants who voted and contributed to our educational mission,” Marlene Lellock said, director of the center. “The funds will suport our many educational programs and events.”
Nolan is the son of Todd and Holli Martino. Holli Martino was groundhog royalty herself, crowned the Groundhog Queen in her senior year of high school.
She said Nolan was excited to run for Little Mr. Groundhog, and was participating with many of his friends from school.
Maelee Conrad is the daughter of Matt and Tonya Conrad, and, similarly, has Punxsutawney royalty in her family as well. Her older sister, Emalyn, won Little Miss Groundhog three years ago. She even wore her tiara to Maelee’s crowning so they could match. Maelee is excited to have her own crown, and not have to share her sister’s anymore.
As the new Mr. and Miss Groundhog, the two will get to ride in the Firemen’s parade and the Home for the Holidays parade.
The crowning was done by Tom Dunkel and Butch Prushnok of the Groundhog Club. The tiara was donated by Beatty Jewelers.