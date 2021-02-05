ST. MARYS — During 2021 Catholic Schools Week Jan. 31 through Feb. 6, St. Marys Catholic Middle School students filled wagons full of necessities for area organizations and agencies.
Jennifer Meyer, a religion teacher at SMCMS and part of the campus ministry team, said this safe, COVID-19-friendly project included each homeroom conducting a service project called “Little Red Wagon,” an idea that stemmed from the 2012 movie.
“I remembered watching a movie about a boy who started pulling his wagon around a neighborhood to help others,” she said. “This movie inspired me to ask all middle school homeroom teachers to come up with an organization.”
Teachers called local organizations to find out what their biggest needs were, said Meyer.
“They were then asked to secure a wagon that would be used to collect items for that organization,” she said.
Several agencies benefited from this project, including the Guardian Angel Center of Kersey, which requested essentials such as bath towels, wash cloths, gently-used clothing and toiletries. The Boys and Girls Club of St. Marys requested LEGO sets, art and recreational supplies and cleaning items.
CAPSEA — Citizens Against Physical, Sexual and Emotional Abuse — asked its wagon be filled with things like toilet paper and paper towels, cleaning supplies, toiletries, non-perishable foods and kitchen utensils.
Another beneficiary, Elk County Humane Society, asked for treats for its adoptable dogs and cats, as well as food, cleaning supplies and others. A wagon was filled for The Maternity Closet, including wipes, diapers, baby creams and lotions.
The service project also specifically focused on healthcare agencies or those hit hard by the pandemic, such as residents of Elk Haven Nursing Home, healthcare workers at Q-Care and parents of patients at UPMC Children’s Hospital.
The theme, “Filled with LOVE,” has been incorporated throughout the week in different ways, said Meyer. Wednesday, Feb. 3 was “red day,” where students wore red and red face masks. They also received red bracelets with ‘Filled with LOVE’ on them.
Teachers incorporated a lesson into their classes, said Meyer, and bulletin boards were hung with the red wagon theme.
Elk County Catholic High School students also participated by helping SMCMS students fill their wagons, said Meyer.
“The generous support overflowed out wagons,” she said. “Through this week, SMCMS learned that by working together, we can make an impact on many organizations. The Wagon project was a big success.”