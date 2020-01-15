BROCKWAY — The Little Toby Creek Watershed Association discussed future projects for cleaning up the water at its meeting Monday night.
The Little Toby Creek Watershed is dedicated to cleaning up the waters from the lingering damages of mining that took place in the area for most of the 1900s. The most well-documented mining in the area took place in the ‘70s and ‘80s. Much of the watershed was affected by pollution from acid mine drainage.
LTCWA has been dedicated to the cleaning of the water for many years.
Hayes RunPresident Bill Sabatose said work on the back side of Hayes Run will likely begin in the Spring. The equipment has been moved in already. Sabatose said about 50 years ago there were 113 sources of pollution, and today they are down to one.
“I feel sad that so many people over the years never saw the cleanup in the community,” Sabatose said.
Sabatose went on to say that once the project is finished, all the projects under way will have to be maintained to keep the water in its current, clean condition.
Blue ValleyFish from the Blue Valley Fish Culture Station are going to be distributed to the surrounding water sources in a few months. Sabatose told the group they couldn’t raise brook trout because of regulations by the Fish and Boat Commission for gill lice. They are only raising rainbow trout at present. Sabatose said the main thing about distributing the fish is that they have to be put into public water. They expect some of the fish to be between 10 to 11 inches.
The association discussed a “sludge” from Blue Valley, which Sabatose said is reported to be non-toxic. Some of the sludge was sent to Florida to be used to treat the “red tide,” which is caused by an algae that, when concentrated, will kill marine life and cause respiratory problems in humans. Sabatose has not heard anything about whether these batches helped control the algae.
He explained the sludge is pure iron-hydroxide. High iron coming from mine discharges used to make the Clarion River and Toby Creek red. Through a chemical reaction in the water, the iron is dropped down to the bottom of the stream making the bottom of the stream uninhabitable for insect life. The association has been working on taking the raw iron, or sludge, out of the water.
“I think we’re going to start calling it something different than sludge, because when people hear sludge they think, ‘Ew,’” Sabatose said. “When you dry it, the powdered metal industry can use it.”
The other issue discussed was the algae growing in the pond. The association has tried several solutions already to get rid of it, but none have been successful. Sabatose stressed that little money could be further spent on this problem. He said he thinks the best solution would be to drain the pond, let the algae dry up, and refill it for spring.
“We spent a lot of money on trying to clean it out, and that didn’t work,” Sabatose said. “People can probably start fishing in it in April.”