REYNOLDSVILLE — Little Viking Childcare Center, Jeff Tech’s (Jefferson County Vocational School’s) new daycare and preschool, is seeking more enrollment for its debut in the 2019-2020 school year.
Director Christy Weaver of Reynoldsville, who is a child therapist and has a master’s degree in human services, has been practicing mobile and therapeutic staff support (TSS) work for 10 years.
Some parents who have enrolled their children in the center already know her, Weaver says, because of her experience in the community. She serves on the Reynoldsville Historical Society and Christian and Missionary Church boards and has been a Girl Scout troop leader and involved in the parent-teacher association (PTA).
Weaver is also on Jeff Tech’s occupational advisory committee (OAC).
Jeff Tech offering childcare to benefit both children and parents is something Weaver is passionate about, she says.
“It’s the idea of giving parents the opportunity to go back to school and help the community,” Weaver said.
There are currently some 17 children registered, Weaver said. There are six toddler and 15 preschool slots available. The capacity, she said, is 48 children. LVCC held an open house Aug. 19.
Little vikings from anywhere in the community are welcome, not just the children of Jeff Tech students, Weaver adds.
The center welcomes children of all ages each day, and will have five employees, including preschool instructor Jessica Perry-Bailey, Erin Brewer in the toddler room and after-school instructor Tara Smith.
The other staff members also have experience with youth, including one who was a TSS worker and another an art teacher.
With the help of the teachers and her three children, Weaver began preparing the childcare facility in June, she said. It will offer music lessons, a science and art center, outdoor time, reading area, free play time and more. There is also an infant/toddler room.
Weaver says it will be advantage for her to be able to offer behavioral plans and connect parents with other community resources, as well as work with students while they are in her care. LVCC will also be working with Head Start of DuBois, recruiting early intervention resources.
The children can also enjoy many field trips without ever leaving the school, Weaver said, including having cosmetology students cut their hair or a trip to the building trades classroom.
Weaver has a family history with Jeff Tech, including her parents having attended school there. It only seems right that she ended up here, she said.
Donations needed for LVCC include outdoor toys and children’s books. For more information, visit LVCC on Facebook or call 814-653-8265.