DuBOIS — This year’s point-in-time count for area homelessness is taking place differently due to COVID-19, but still helping people in need.
Amy Roseman, the Shelter Plus Care Program coordinator through the DuBois Housing Authority, is also the point-in-time count coordinator and local housing options team chairwoman.
Typically, volunteers are out canvasing all of Clearfield County for the count held each January, handing out backpacks full of essential items.
This year, Roseman said they are relying on local agencies that have the most contact with the homeless such as homeless shelters, the Salvation Army, churches and Community Connections Inc.
“A lot of these agencies that have contact with the unsheltered homeless will be helping me by doing interview forms with them over the phone,” she said.
For example, if Community Action Inc. of Clearfield gets a call from a couple who is homeless, they will do an interview via phone and make arrangements to get them a backpack, said Roseman.
Throughout the summer, the homelessness numbers were pretty high, said Roseman. These people were not specifically impacted by COVID-19, but because shelters have been working at half capacity, the unsheltered count is much higher.
Roseman develops a list of necessities and sends it to the agencies for donations. This year, the backpacks have a lot of hygiene items, such as wet wipes and hand sanitizers, as well as toothpaste, toothbrushes, rain ponchos and hot hands – items they can keep warm with.
Since volunteers aren’t out driving around for an entire day, the last Thursday in January, the PIT count has been extended for a week, taking place from Jan. 28 through Feb. 4.
Each agency received about five backpacks to keep and give out, said Roseman.
DuBois woman Marcy Murphy has also been spreading the word about the items needed for backpacks, collecting donations from the “Crzy Girls Book Club,” Athena Investment Club and the Tri-County Church empty nesters group.
Anyone who is homeless has to have an assessment done for the HUT — Housing and Urban Development grant, which assists anyone at imminent risk of homelessness within 14 days. Coordinative entry for this grant is based on the assessment.
“The hope is to get more funding for these housing programs,” said Roseman.
Those who want to learn more can contact The Haven House at 814-371-0333, Roseman at 814-371-2290 or Community Connections at 814-371-5100.