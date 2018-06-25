The National Safety Council recognizes June as “National Safety Month,” an annual observation that focuses on reducing leading causes of injury and death.
Each week focuses on a different cause — emergency preparedness, wellness, falls and driving.
Some things people can do to keep the roadways safe include educating teen drivers, not multitasking or driving impaired and going the proper speed, according to the National Safety Council. More than 40,000 people died in car accidents last year, with the three leading causes of death being alcohol, speeding and distracted driving.
Local agencies have been extending their efforts to educate the community on road safety this month, such as AmServ DuSan Ambulance of DuBois hosting a bicycle safety event.
According to the National Council on Aging, falls are the leading cause of fatal injuries in Americans ages 65 and older, and 9,500 deaths in older people are associated with falls in the United States. Every 11 seconds, an older adult is treated in an emergency room for a fall.
Local aging agencies are encouraged to use every opportunity they can to increase awareness and educate families, caretakers and residents about the risks of falls and the best ways to prevent them.
The DuBois Continuum of Care Community holds “Wellness Wednesdays” education seminars on a monthly basis at the DuBois Nursing Home. Staff members discuss the importance of things like staying healthy in the heat, nutrition and relaxation.
“We feel its very important for our residents and our community to be educated on wellness topics,” said DNH Business Development Specialist Melissa Huffman. “Usually it’s someone from our campus who speaks, and it’s open to the public. We’re here to serve our community as a whole.”
The American Red Cross of Clearfield County also attended DuBois Community Days this month, where they handed out Pennsylvania Emergency Preparedness guide, smoke alarm pamphlets and first aid kits. Many other local organizations and first responders attended to hand out information on safety-related issues.
Events are being held all over the country to raise awareness about every day things that could potentially become dangerous, such as safety expositions and conferences.
Just last month, at least six people had to be rescued from an apartment building in downtown DuBois, where firefighters battled to get control of the blaze. Twenty people were homeless as a result of the fire.
According to a study by the National Fire Protection Association, homes where no smoke alarms were present accounted for 60 percent of all home fire deaths. Smoke alarms were either not present or nonoperational.
Home fires cause an annual average of more than 2,510 deaths, and 87 percent of civiliian structure fire injuries, while causing 68% of direct damage.
The American Red Cross of Clearfield County is encouraging people and families to check basic precautions in their home, such as smoke alarms and awareness of portable heaters, electricity items and cooking measures.
It’s always also recommended families have a fire escape plan that they’ve discussed and practiced, using techniques like having a meeting spot and identifying emergency contacts.
For more information, visit www.nsc.org or call the local Red Cross at 814-913-3027.
