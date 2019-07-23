The nationwide shortage of diesel mechanics is so critical that Brent Woodrow, general manager of Legacy Truck Centers Inc. in DuBois, would hire 14 immediately if he could find them.
“Industry-wide, we’re all concerned. We need technicians. It’s finally catching up with us,” said Woodrow, who has worked at Legacy, one of the largest dealers of Mack and Volvo trucks in Pennsylvania, for the last nine years.
“And it’s because the four-year college degree became so automatic,” said Woodrow. “What’s happened is it has left this great big void in any type of skilled labor position.”
It’s really come to fruition because the workforce has very few middle-aged workers, said Woodrow.
“Now, people have started taking a second look at some of these skilled positions. We have people in arm’s reach away from retirement, or people who are just getting into the industry, and there’s nothing in between,” he said.
Within the last five years, Woodrow said it’s become a “crisis.”
And not just locally.
“It’s coast to coast, border to border,” he said. “It’s nationwide.”
To address the shortage, Woodrow said the company has been working with vocational schools.
“We have a great partnership going on with dealing with Jeff Tech and we are in a process of helping them,” said Woodrow. “They have just finished their first year diesel technology program, which Legacy Truck Center was heavily involved with and I actually sat on a committee down there.”
Their first year was a great success and the program at Jeff Tech has gotten a substantial amount of attention, said Woodrow.
Legacy has a co-op student currently studying Jeff Tech’s diesel technology program.
“He’s (the student) going to be a senior at Jeff Tech and he will have a full-time job with benefits the day he graduates,” said Woodrow. “I will promote him from part-time to full-time. Normally, we pay them a very competitive hourly wage. And we have an excellent vacation and benefit package. If they turn so many hours and they have a certain level of performance, then their pay scale gets prorated. It’s very favorable for the technician.”
Woodrow encourages anybody who has an interest — a parent, student, anyone in general — in what the position entails, to contact him to receive more information. He can be reached at 814-590-5447 or via email at bwoodrow@legacytruckcenters.com. There are also applications available on the website, www.legacytruckcenters.com.
Legacy Truck Centers is the former W.W. Engine located at 4563 Rockton Road. In 1986, John Niebauer purchased the business from Bud Shaw when it was Shaw Mack.
“We were W.W. Engine from 1986 until 2015. In 2015, the sons bought out the father, and that’s when we become Legacy. So this has been a family business now for 33 years,” said Woodrow.