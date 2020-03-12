BROCKWAY — Local metal artists Melissa Lovingood and Mary Kay Palazzo are finalists in the World Champion Belt Buckle Competition.
Lovingood and Palazzo are both metal artists at the Brockway Center for Arts and Technology. Palazzo recently joined the center as the newest resident metal working artist under Lovingood.
This is the sixth annual competition, and unique to others like it in that it will have a physical exhibition as well as be available in an online gallery. The virtual exhibit opened on March 6, where Lovingood and Palazoo's entries can be seen in the gallery of finalists.
“There's a few calls that are more popular in the metals world, and that's one that a lot of people apply to. It's one of the more well known calls,” Palazzo said.
The physical gallery will be open from March 17 to May 16 at the Form and Concept Gallery in Santa Fe, New Mexico.
There were 55 contestants who entered more than 66 buckles, from which 45 finalists' buckles were selected. Contestants were then awarded first through third place and four honorable mentions were selected. This is the first time both Lovingood and Palazzo have entered the contest.
“It's something guys and girls can both wear. It's something that people can equally participate in because it's something for them, so I think it adds to the charm of it,” Lovingood said.
Palazzo likes to include enamels non traditional processes into her metal work, while Lovingood works more with mostly metal and forming. Lovingood's belt buckle is one she made for a workshop at BCAT.
“I had a belt buckle workshop at BCAT and that's the piece I made as a physical example,” Lovingood said. “It's good for students to see a physical example.”