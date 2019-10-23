ST. MARYS — Ridgway native and Civil Attorney Gina Vrobel, a two-year-term candidate for City of St. Marys City Council, has “planted her roots” in the town she calls home.
Vrobel and her husband, Ben, of Vrobel, Vrobel & Grove, P.C., a law firm in St. Marys, formerly lived in Brookville for about nine years. After purchasing Elk County Heat Treaters, they moved to St. Marys, and also now co-own Sentinel Industries and Keystone Corner Lunch. The couple still owns an oil and gas company based in Clarion.
The Vrobels have two sons, Zarek, 8, and Kaizer, 6.
Vrobel was on the Brookville Area School Board for four years, and has also served on the Elk County Council on the Arts board. She has experience with several types of law, including business and family to contract and property.
Vrobel is running against democratic candidate and St. Marys native Shane Schneider on the Nov. 5 ballot.
After hearing of a vacancy on the council, Vrobel said several people had suggested she run.
“I have planted my roots here,” she said. “I want to see this area prosper and grow. Civil service is something I feel obligated to do — the community has given so much to us.”
Through serving on City Council, Vrobel says she joins the common thread of wanting to see more economic development and redevelopment of older buildings in St. Marys, as well as spreading the word about programs available. There are also many obtainable grant funds that should be utilized by the local community.
It’s Vrobel’s goal to reinvest money back into the area, she says. Another is to fight the population decline in the St. Marys area, encouraging young people and professionals to stay there and take advantage of the many available jobs.
“Everything about the City Council position that ties into my job, I enjoy,” Vrobel said.