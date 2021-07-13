REYNOLDSVILLE — Local author Peggy Zortman, who writes the "Chase Reports" series, appeared around Reynoldsville this weekend to host a book signing, with special appearances by Chase the Dog.
Zortman held a book signing at the Reynoldsville Public Library on Saturday at the Red, White, and Blueberry Festival, and at the Reynlow Park Summer Market on Sunday.
Zortman’s first book, "Chase Reports: Tales from the Field" is a book told from her dog Chase’s point of view about his adventures when she and her husband first adopted him from the animal shelter. She and her husband adopted him when he was 2 years old, and have had him for five years.
“He was a good dog, but he liked to run. He also stole stuff off of the kitchen counter, so this is actually some of the things he did,” Zortman said.
All of the "Chase Reports" series books are told from his point of view, giving them a unique perspective on the world. Zortman said Chase is experiencing the world and reporting back what he learns from day to day in the books.
The books also contain some illustrations of Chase. The first book was illustrated by Marilyn Hoare, and the second book was done with photos and an app called Varnist.
Zortman said she has always liked writing, but didn’t know how to put her stories into a book. This changed when she found the Writer’s Block Party group in Brookville, which is part of the Watershed Journal.
She said they helped her with her writing and with the publishing process.
“All my life as long as I can remember, I’ve been a writer. Until about two years ago I didn’t know how to put my stories together to make a book, so I joined a writer’s group in Brookville,” Zortman said. “They helped me a whole lot. They helped me put everything together, they gave me the confidence to do it.”
She self-published both of her books through Amazon, where they are available, and they are available at Watershed Books on Main Street Brookville.
“A book, I’ve discovered, is not something that one person can do. It takes a group of people,” Zortman said.
The second book in the series is about Chase’s attempts to solve the mystery of the Biscuit Bush, and how it grows biscuits.
“These books would interest kids from 5 to 105 if you like dogs. So they’re written simply so a kid would understand them, but hopefully interesting enough to keep someone’s attention,” Zortman said.
Zortman is already working on her newest book, which she said will be about Halloween. She is doing some research for it, and is hoping for it to be available by this time next year. This will be another book in the Chase series.
She also donated copies of her books to the Reynoldsville Public Library so those who want to read them but can’t buy them can also enjoy them.
“A lot of kids just can’t afford to be buying stuff,” Zortman said.
“We’re fortunate to have a local author,” said Sharon Bobal, retired librarian.
Zortman hopes to support shelter dogs with her stories, but also libraries. Something she didn’t realize until others pointed it out, she often has details of Chase’s owner needing information and going to the library to get rather than looking online.