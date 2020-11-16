DuBOIS — DuBois author Nick Hoffman’s book, “He Was There All the Time,” has been placed on the U.S. Review of Books’ RECOMMENDED List.
The Review of Books said of the book, “Beautifully written columns allow the reader to feel as though they are a part of his memories, as they foster personal reminiscing. The nature-enhanced focus enables one to experience the same senses Hoffman does and the joy of such beauty. It is an intimate, sweet, honest, and loving memoir that is well-written.”
A RECOMMENDED rating signifies “a very high quality book regardless of whether it is self-published or from a major press. Recommended nonfiction books are well organized, reveal deep insight and knowledge, and fulfill its intended mission with merit.”
“He Was There All the Time,” published by WestBow Press, is an inspiring story of faith and how the right people seem to show up with the right stuff at the right times and places in our lives when they are needed most
The book is available in hardcover, paperback and e-book in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, France, Spain, Italy, Germany, The Netherlands, United Kingdom, Sweden, Denmark, Finland, Norway, Australia, Singapore, Japan and India through Amazon.com, Google, Adlibris, Bokus, Bol, Barnes and Noble, Booktopia, Walmart, Christianbook.com, Waterstones, VitalSource, westbowpress.com and hewasthereallthetime.com