The Boy Scouts of America Bucktail Council, based in DuBois, just wrapped up its 2018 campaigns, and is allocating further donations toward 2019 efforts.
BSA Bucktail Council District Executive Sheri Price said any donation received throughout the year goes toward local efforts that aim to build Scouts into better people who better the community.
As of the last week of December the 2018 campaigns — Friends of Scouting, Capital and United-Way Allocation drives — collected $271,293.87.
“However, just $220,818.02 of those donations and grants have been available throughout the year for our general operating budget,” Price said. “Our general operating budget depends on the generosity of donors.”
In the year 2018, the BSA Bucktail Council’s goal was to receive $273,300 in donations, grants and United Way allocations, Price said, not including donations toward capital expenses.
“The generosity of our donors, and the dedication of our volunteers, shows through every activity in Scouting,” Price said.
Price says many people may think that donating to the Bucktail Council means the funds go toward national BSA efforts, which is incorrect.
“Although we are part of a national organization, each local council is its own nonprofit organization,” Price said. “Local councils serve a specific geographic area within the United States, and are also registered as nonprofit organizations within those geographic areas.”
Local councils also pay for certain support services provided by the BSA organization, such as registration, insurance, training and technical support, Price says. They receive no funding from the national side of things. “All funds donated stay local and are deposited into locally operated accounts,” she said.
Anything received after Jan. 4 will go toward the 2019 campaign, which begins Jan. 7, Price says. A pledge of $275 supports a scout for an entire year, for a little more than $5 a week.
To support a scout, contact 814-371-5650 or email sheri.price@scouting.org.
