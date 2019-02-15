The Feb. 14 story on an alleged sexual assault of a disabled woman in the Courier Express contained erroneous information taken from a criminal complaint filed by the St. Marys Police Department in district court Feb. 11. The complaint listed Windfall Homes as the location of the assault when it was not. Windfall Homes is a custom modular home company not affiliated with Fayette Resources, the company whose former employee is alleged to have committed the assault.
