BROOKVILLE — A Local business owner is facing disorderly conduct charges from events that took place in his business where he allegedly harassed two different people.
Brookville Borough Police filed charges against Stephen Logue, 58, of DuBois, on Nov. 9 including two counts of disorderly conduct –engage in fighting and two counts of harassment –lewd, threatening language.
According to the affidavit of probable cause, a man wrote a statement to the police that he felt threatened by the owner of Jack’s Boot Shop, Logue. The victim reported he purchased merchandise and attempted to return it to the store. When doing so, he was told he would need to speak with the owner.
The victim said after a short talk, he was asked to step outside where Logue allegedly told the victim he could have the first swing. The victim reportedly backed away from the situation, and later contacted the police.
A second victim reported to police that she was threatened by Logue about two weeks after the first incident. She said she parked in front of the business, and a man on a green tractor came and began yelling at her. According to the affidavit, Logue allegedly threatened to “take care of her himself” if she did not leave.
Police later saw the man on the tractor a short time after this report was made and recognized it to be Logue. The female victim also provided a written statement about this incident.
Logue has a preliminary hearing scheduled for Jan. 5 with Magisterial Judge Gregory Bazylak.