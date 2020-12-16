Local businesses have again been impacted by the ever-changing mitigation orders during the COVID-19 pandemic, as last week Gov. Tom Wolf announced no indoor dining at restaurants and bars statewide from Dec. 12 to Jan. 4, 2021.
According to the Department of Health Tuesday, Pennsylvania has surpassed 500,000 COVID-19 cases since the pandemic began, with recent totals surging statewide, causing the new, temporary restrictions to be announced.
While some restaurants have resorted to takeout and delivery options, others are using their outdoor seating option as an advantage during the shutdown.
Station 101 Pub and Kitchen on the Bee Line Highway in DuBois is keeping its outdoor patio open for business, using a heated tent, while also offering takeout and delivery options, according to employee Rhonda Burton, who will become the new restaurant owner as of Jan. 1, 2021.
"I think, for me, you shut down and do what you have to do right now, because you care about the community," Burton said. "We are just hoping they care enough about us to still come dine and get takeout, too.
"We all need to stick together in this industry," she said. "We also have to care about all the local businesses and support them as much as we can."
Burton, who has worked in the restaurant industry for 24 years, said thus far, the support the community has shown Station 101 has been inspiring.
"We wouldn't be able to do this without the overwhelming support of our neighbors' and friends' generosity," she said. "Our community is simply astonishing, and I'm so proud to be a part of it."
Dr. Jeffrey Rice, owner of Doolittle Station in DuBois, said he believes the restrictions puts a great burden on the shoulders of small businesses.
"I think it's a sad state of affairs. A lot of it's necessary, but some of it's overdone," said Rice. "A lot of it isn't consistent, how people can congregate in some of the big box stores, there's no problem."
Rice predicts his business will weather the storm because he is able to subsidize the losses.
"But I feel bad for the small businesses that really don't have the capital to subsidize a loss, that this is occurring, and I feel the federal government, if they can bail out General Motors, they ought to be able to bail out the small businesses, because that's the life blood of America and the small towns," Rice said. "I consider it really federal responsibility to help, or at least come up with universal mandates."
Rice noted that all of these restrictions at this time of year really can be a financial disaster.
"With the holidays and parties, they're the most important time of the year to obtain income and support. So the main time has been taken away," Rice said. "It's a double impact on the small restaurants and the businesses, because, I mean, the Christmas parties now do not exist. Venues where people get together do not exist. And so many of the places rely on that for their income to make it through, and now that's been wiped out."
To comply with the state mandate to stop indoor dining, Doolittle Station has made some adjustments. The business wants to continue to provide people with great service in the safest way they can. Railcar pizza will continue to operate with takeout pizza and beer (no indoor dining).
Through Jan. 4, the Parlor Car/Depot, the Dinosaur museum and the brewery kitchen will be closed. Outdoor seating will remain open — the heaters will be lit to help with the chill.
"The deck, which is classified as outdoor seating, has tents on two sides with heaters coming from the ceiling as well as propane heaters that can be used," said John Frampton, a managing partner at Boxcar Brew Works. "There is a minimum food requirement."
In addition to pizza and salads, Frampton noted that Boxcar Brew Works will be offering their cheese sandwiches on a pretzel long bun.
"We are also doing takeout. Door Dash to have it delivered," said Frampton. "The creamery is open for take out and parking lot eating. They do have the back patio with tables."
Their hours are from 4-8 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday and from noon to 8 p.m. Friday through Sunday.
Lily’s Bakery, Deli, Restaurant owner Lily "Lill" Cameron put out a statement last week of her intention to continue indoor dining at her restaurant in Punxsutawney. She said she came to this decision knowing the precautions she and her staff take, and because they have not had any cases of COVID-19 among the staff.
“The girls log their cleaning time, everything is wiped off after it’s touched. We’re spraying everything with the 24 hour spray at least three times a day. I think we can keep things cleaner than the big box stores,” Cameron said.
The last two weeks of business have been very slow, according to Cameron, and she said her restaurant couldn’t handle another shut down. She has 35 employees and had them in mind when making her decision to stay open.
“You can’t tell them right before Christmas 'you're not going to get a paycheck,’” She said. “I was not putting them through another shutdown like happened before. I was not watching them suffer.”
Ownership of Morelli's Family Restaurant in Brockway echoed this sentiment, saying their employees were a driving force in them continuing to come up with new ideas for the restaurant through the shutdown. Morelli’s has switched over to takeout only, but are doing all they can to keep business up.
“It’s worrying about these employees who have families through the holidays who may not see that extra money,” said Darren Morelli, owner of the restaurant. “We could’ve shut down, we thought about it. That’s one of the reasons we stayed open. Some of these employees might not see a check for three or four weeks."
Morelli’s is offering specials every day of the month for anyone who orders a takeout order. Morelli said he is planning so many special deals as a way to give back to those who continue to support his restaurant through this time.
“I’m trying to give back to the community if they’re giving to us,” Morelli said. “All I’m trying to do differently this time is to create more ideas.”
He said the restaurant is mostly known for breakfast, and it’s harder for people to order takeout for breakfast. Morelli said the restaurant is still open for breakfast for the convenience of the regulars.
Cameron posted a statement about Lily's continuing to accept dine-in customers on Facebook. She received a lot of support, but said there has also been some negativity. Cameron says she’s just taking it all in stride and trying her best for everyone.
Cameron said she’s doing it out of survival for her business and the community. She believes small businesses are the backbone of the economy.
When it comes to dining in, she is continuing to only seat people at every other table, and following the 6-foot rule. She also has signs on her doors asking that customers wear masks when coming into the restaurant.
“I will not force the customers to wear them, but I have a sign on the door. I will not force you to do something you’re uncomfortable doing,” Cameron said. “We respect it, the waitresses will wear the masks. We bend over backward to try to satisfy our customers.”