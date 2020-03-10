BROOKVILLE — Candidates gathered at the Jefferson County Conservation District last Friday to offer their policy opinions on agricultural issues.
The candidates introduced themselves. Those represented included: Margie Brown for U.S. Senate, Glenn Thompson for U.S. Congress, Brian Smith for State Representative, Jack Matson for State Representative, Jim Brown for U.S. Senate, Cris Dush for State Senate. Not present was John “Herm” Suplizio for Senate.
U.S. Rep. Glenn Thompson spoke of the current climate in government, offering his knowledge on the current legislation and work that is underway for agriculture.
Senate Bill 76, which offers income tax reform to benefit the educational system was one topic. Many of the candidates agreed some kind of reform needs to be undertaken, pointing to the number of farmers losing their property to increasing property taxes.
“One of the biggest problems you face with this when you start talking about sales taxes, almost a third of the counties are border counties with other states. When you start increasing sales taxes, especially when you’re looking down at all the districts in the Philadelphia area, with Delaware having no sales tax at all, that’s huge. And then any other border counties, that’s where the biggest pushback is...” Dush said.
Another item for discussion was whole milk in schools. Thompson pointed to how often research changes on the health benefits and risks of different foods. The FDA is preparing to release a new food group diagram to reflect new research on health and food groups.
“I want any farm family to have shot at making decent money, but I want truth,” Thompson said. “We’re overdue for the federal government to release what used to be the food pyramid, and now it’s a plate... It says what the food standards are.”
He said he hopes the new diagram will more accurately reflect the health benefits of milk fat, rather than demonize it. He also pointed to new research that supports that.