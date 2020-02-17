ST. MARYS — The start of a new decade brings with it the start of a new census period, and opportunities to help with data collection.
Census Day — April 1 — is approaching rapidly, and will increase the need for census workers to gather the remaining data from households who have not responded to the census. There will be about half a million people hired for the 2020 census, hundreds of them hired locally.
“The goal is to hire hundreds of jobs in your local communities, and the idea is to have our local people as the enumerators so it’s your friends and neighbors out knocking on doors,” said Heather Conrad, the Census Bureau’s partnership specialist in the area.
The data collected for the census is important because it accounts for $7 billion of federal funds, and where those funds will be distributed. The numbers gathered during this year are those that will be used for the next 10 years, so getting everyone counted correctly is important, Conrad said.
Enumerators are those who go door to door to collect information from households who have yet to respond to the census. They play a crucial role in correctly collecting data on harder to count populations.
In this area, the population in the Amish community is important to get counted, Conrad said. When anyone in the Amish community hasn’t sent in their information, an enumerator will reach out to make sure the correct data is properly collected.
“After census day — when we start getting counts in and looking at areas that are potentially under counted — is when enumerators start knocking on doors. They only come if you haven’t already responded,” Conrad said.
Census jobs offer a flexible schedule, paid training, and reimburse mileage. Each county has a different pay rate. The rate in Jefferson and Clearfield counties is $15.50 an hour, in Clarion County it is $16 an hour, and in Elk County the rate is $17 an hour. A number of workers needed for each county has been determined, and applicants will need to pass a federal background check.
In Clearfield county, about 50 percent of the needed workers have been hired, Jefferson County is at 45 percent, Elk County is at 70 percent, and Clarion County is at 35 percent.