PUNXSUTAWNEY — Two candidates for the 66th Legislative District shared their stances on a wide range of topics during the first meet the candidate event of the election season here.
Jack Matson of Brookville opposes Brian Smith of Punxsutawney for state representative.
The Punxsutawney, Brookville, DuBois and Indiana chambers of commerce came together to sponsor the event at the Punxsutawney Country Club Tuesday night. The first hour consisted of mingling and appetizers, giving attendees a chance to talk one-on-one with candidates and form questions.
Note cards were spread around the room for people to use to write their questions for the candidates. Those questions were read to the candidates during the question/answer portion of the event.
Brian SmithBrian Smith graduated from Marion Center High School, attended Penn State for business and accounting, then moved to Punxsutawney in 1998 with his wife and three children.
He has created and owned several business in the Punxsutawney area, most recently a housing company for IUP Culinary Academy students. He has been a Punxsutawney Rotarian since 2006 and has been the president, is currently the treasurer, and was voted Rotarian of the Year in 2016.
Smith said his first priority in office will be to hit the ground running.
“I will spend the summer learning, going down to Harrisburg, taking tours, learning what the legislature is doing,” Smith said. “One of my biggest things is figuring out, all the tax dollars are going there, where is it going to?”
The conversation continued on tax dollars with a question about the elimination of property tax. Smith said he only knows of a few people who get deductions on their property tax, so he wants to know where the money is going. He also said Senate Bill 76 is proposed to raise the personal income tax from 3.07 percent to 4.95 percent, and increasing sales tax from 6 to 7 percent, which could go toward property tax.
The candidates were asked to compare their positions to current State Rep. Cris Dush. Smith said he had talked to Dush, and is mostly concerned with where the governor is spending money.
The candidates were also asked to give their views on increasing the minimum wage. Smith said people have to understand that with a wage increase, small businesses will have to increase their prices.
“The better thing is instead of planning to work a minimum wage job your whole career, is to actually go to school and do something. Take a trade or something and make more money yourself,” Smith said.
Of the Second Amendment, Smith said he is a lifetime National Rifle Association member and would never agree with having every gun registered.
Jack MatsonJack Matson is a Jefferson County Commissioner and ninth generation resident of Jefferson County. He is a small businessman in the timber industry with experience in long range planning and managing budgets.
Matson said his first priority in office will be building relationships because he is meeting a lot of people. He said he wants to be the person looked to to solve the problems, and he has to have the relationships to do that.
“I believe as a representative I represent you, I represent what your opinions are, what you think the biggest challenges and the biggest priorities are,” Matson said.
Of property tax elimination, Matson said he thinks the sales tax should increase so everyone pays their fair share, and pays for education. He does not believe eliminating property tax is the answer.
Matson said he believes completely eliminating property tax would cause an immediate increase in blighted properties. It would remove the mechanism to get rid of abandoned properties, he said.
“We need to take a hard look at that bill and make it fair for everybody, and I think that’s the hard part. It won’t be fair for everybody,” Matson said. “As legislators, we have to have the courage to make the right decision for Pennsylvanians, not the decisions that only benefit the few.”
Comparing himself to current State Rep. Cris Dush, Matson said he marvels at how Dush manages to be so visible in the community. He connected this to his goal of building relationships, and hopes to have similarly strong relationships with his constituents as Dush does. He will depart from Dush in that he hopes to look at more local issues, where he believes Dush was more state focused, he said.
“I’m going to focus on bringing as many resources as we can to the 66th Legislative District,” Matson said.
Of the minimum wage issue, Matson said it’s now about competition because every state around Pennsylvania has raised its minimum wage, and Pennsylvania, therefore, can’t compete for workers. He said he would like to see the discussion shift from increasing minimum wage to increasing children’s education.
On the hot topic of second amendment rights, Matson said there is a disconnect between what guns mean to us rurally, and what they mean to urban citizens.
“A lot of people in the cities that I’m friends with, they look at guns as weapons, items of mayhem, destruction, murder, robbery. My friends up here, we don’t use those, that doesn’t happen up here,” Matson said. “We don’t use guns for violence up here, we use them for sport, for recreation, to put food on our table.”