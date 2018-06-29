DuBOIS — Chef Tara Tyger has a quest to put DuBois on the culinary map and get a chance to cook her blended burger dish at the historic James Beard House in New York City.
But she needs the community’s help — through online votes — to achieve that goal and be one of the top five winning chefs in the national Blended Burger Project competition sponsored by the James Beard Foundation.
“I actually heard about the contest through my food representative, Mike Meals,” said Tyger, noting his name is an apt one for a food representative. Meals works for Reinhart Foodservice and knows that Tyger likes to cook healthier food.
“He brought it to my attention the first year they were doing it. That’s when we entered the contest three years ago for the first time. And then we just tweaked it and kind of perfected it,” said Tyger, who has been a chef for the past 10 years at Doolittle Station located at 1295 Rich Highway in DuBois.
The patty has been the same for the burger, but the toppings have changed from the first year to the second.
“We used pickled ramps, which were really good and are like a strong garlicky onion, but they’re so seasonal that they didn’t last us through even the two months of the season,” said Tyger. “So then we changed over to the chive blossoms, and we just tweaked it a little bit. And it was so popular last year with our customers, so we just kept it on the menu even after the contest, so now it’s a permanent fixture of the menu.”
The burger has been added to the parlor and the fine dining menus for the summer because, she said, people really want to eat burgers in the summer.
“As soon as the weather gets warm, people just get hungry for burgers. It’s something quick to do — barbecue, grill, and then eat quick,” she said.
Tyger explained that the Blended Burger Contest requires chefs “to take your beef and replace at least 25 percent of it with mushrooms.”
Tyger’s burger is based on a vegetarian nut loaf menu item that was made originally for a Downtown Abby dinner at Doolittle Station.
“A friend who is a vegetarian attended so I made it specifically for her. And then it was so good we decided to incorporate it as a special, and now it’s a menu feature,” Tyger said.
The first step was take mushrooms, finely chop them, saute them in butter, and de-glaze with red wine. And then they added rice and other things to make a loaf.
“It’s so good that vegetarians think that we’ve given them a meatloaf because it tastes so much like meat,” she said.
When this contest came, I thought, “I am going to do the same thing with the same base of mushrooms and blend it with the beef. So we do 25 percent and 75 percent, the mushroom to meat ratio.”
“We cook the mushrooms. We chop them finely. We use like a Pennsylvania wild mushroom blend, chop them finely, saute them in butter, de-glaze with red wine, and once they’re cool, we combine them with the beef and make the patty. So that’s the base of the burger,” Tyger said.
Then they create a porcini powdered salt on them to add that savoriness for the seasoning.
The burgers are then grilled to whatever temperature the customer likes and topped with house-made zucchini pickle.
“We knew we could get zucchini locally, and we pickle them here. So it’s like a fun twist on the cucumber pickle,” Tyger said. “And then we do a fontina cheese and then a Parmesan aioli, so that’s like just a mayo, and we do a finely grated Parmigiano-Reggiano. That actually came from one of the cooks, it’s one of his secrets that he added to it. And then we just do the chive blossoms, to add a little bit of that onion-y flavor.”
The burger is healthier because they are decreasing some of the beef with mushrooms, and then adding the zucchini pickles.
For serving, there are several options, including chips or fries, or a house-made veggie slaw, which is another way diners can get more vegetables.
“I usually eat a half, and then eat the slaw or a salad, so it kind of makes a balanced meal,” Tyger said. “But we’re featuring the carrot fries on the parlor menu which is like a fun twist.” Carrot fries are julienned carrots that are briefly fried and a harrisa seasoning is added, which is a little bit of a pepper to give it a kick.
Many customers enjoy duck fat fries as an option, she noted, or their own fresh cut fries which are twice-baked.
“We do like the crunchy fry thing. If you’re into crunchy fries, that’s the style that we do,” she said.
People can visit The Depot at Doolittle’s Facebook page for a link to vote in the contest daily through July 31 or visit the Jamesbeard.org website for more information about the contest.
“We were in the top 20 the last time I checked,” she said. “They’re going to take the top 20, and then the judges are going to decide which sound the best of the top 20. So that’s why I’m really excited. We could possibly be in the top 20.”
“I think it would be fun to showcase a small town and then maybe be able to bring some different things, a platform for western Pennsylvania to be featured as a region,” Tyger said. “It’s not really a known food region, but we have some interesting food history roots with Italian and German influences of the area. And then also just the farm roots of the area, being able to do things like the chive blossoms that are grown out back, and the pickled ramps that we did before, that would be a fun side to add.”
This is the only contest Tyger has ever entered.
“But I really think it’s great burger. And I love the whole concept, because I actually try to eat healthfully and nutritiously and try to incorporate things that are good for you and really taste good. I can’t eat a rice cake, but I could eat something that’s really delicious and healthy at the same time. So that’s the kind of food that I try to make here and have available.”
