SABULA — For the past few years, four local churches have been coming together to collect school supplies for students.
Two backpack giveaways will be held at Sabula churches this month, just in time for the start of the school year.
Sabula United Methodist Church, Bethel Church of the Brethren, Hickory United Methodist Church and Boone Mountain Church will givie away 200 backpacks and supplies for students in kindergarten through 12th grade this month.
Representative Sherry Volosky said this is the churches’ fourth year giving out the backpacks.
Although most go to elementary school students, church members want to offer them to all school ages, Volosky said.
There are 100 lighter backpacks for little ones, and 100 heavier-duty backpacks for older students who have heavier books and supplies.
Essential school supplies like rulers, notebooks, notebook paper, pencils and sharpeners will be given as well.
Last year, church members purchased more backpacks because the students kept coming, Volosky said. The number distributed seems to be increasing each year.
“We saw a need for this,” Volosky said. “Whoever shows up gets a backpack.”
This effort began after seeing the local need for school supplies and important items like a backpack, Volosky said. Families with more than one child may have trouble affording a $20 or $30 backpack, as well as the school supplies needed throughout the year.
Donations are collected throughout the year in order to prepare for the effort, Volosky said. Local church members also participate in charitable and volunteer events during the holiday season.
“The best gift for yourself is to give to someone else,” Volosky said.
The first giveaway will be Saturday, Aug. 11, from 9 a.m. until noon at Bethel Church, located on Boy Scout Road. The second will be at Sabula United Methodist Church, located on Kilmer Road, on Aug. 18 from 9 a.m. until noon.
For more information on either backpack giveaway, call Julie at 814-603-1325.
