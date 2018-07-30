DuBOIS — A local man with a love for athletics is reaching out to the public in search of historical names and resources.
Tom Shade is the current cross country coach and former head track coach at DuBois Central Catholic, but his local athletic background goes far beyond that.
Shade played football and competed in wrestling and track at the state level in high school, and also competed on championship track teams of the mid ‘70s in college.
Through a vast amount of experience in coaching football, wrestling, track and cross country, Shade has not only developed a love for athletics, but a love for the people and history it leaves behind.
He also is a retired teacher, having taught history at Erie, Brockway and DuBois Area schools for 35 years.
Over the past three or four years, Shade has been collecting information and resources to write a history booklet on DuBois area athletics in the 1880s, which he plans to put together next year. He is asking for the public’s help in finding DuBois names connected to athletics during that time period, and requesting input on information they’d like to see included in the publication.
“For the most part, the sports history pre-1980 is unknown and a widely neglected history of our community, so I feel it needs to be made known before the archives and sources that still exist disappear,” he said.
He began the first Brockway cross country and track teams in the 1980s, and led the progression of the DuBois Area cross country program as well, he said. In the last several years, he also led the transformation of DCC’s track and cross country programs.
Shade was featured in the National Federation of State High School Associations “High School Today” publication for being the only hired coach for the DCC track programs where the athletes broke 92 school records, spanning all 18 events, in the first four years.
The booklet will include the people, sports, teams and significant leaders that were involved in the foundation of athletics encompassing a 20-mile radius from DuBois, Shade said. There will be photos and illustrations in it as well. Horse racing also came of age with the construction of the race track, or later called the fairgrounds.
“The booklet will include pictures and illustrations, and will focus on the people, sports, teams and significant leaders of the area that were at the foundation of local athletics,” he said.
Aside from coaching, Shade still loves to stay active, playing chess, being outdoors, running and reading, he said. He also is an animal lover, reader and historian.
Shade is also an avid community contributor who has been involved in several organizations. He is a member of the DuBois Historical Society and is using resources there for his booklet.
Right now, being a husband, father and grandfather has taken priority in Shade’s life, he says.
The booklet is a way to keep area athletic history alive, and a way for the public to participate in its formation, too.
“Those individuals who were at the foundation of athletics in the area deserve to be remembered, and modern citizens deserve to have a glimpse of this past for the sake of better understanding, and appreciating the present time.”
Family members of local people who lived here 120-130 years ago and were connected to athletics are encouraged to reach out by calling Shade at 814-591-9485 or emailing caesar2@comcast.net.
