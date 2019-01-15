RIDGWAY — A community theater group with a long history in Elk County has been increasing the number of productions it puts on and expanding its venues.
The Footlighters of Elk County have been around for more than a half century – since 1953 – but some in the region are still discovering the group.
“I did a production in DuBois and found out people don’t even know we do productions up,” Mike Ames, co-director of the troupe’s upcoming production “The Fox on the Fairway,” said. “I just want to get out there and to let people know that we’re doing it.”
To that end, the group has been more active and looked to reach audiences further away.
“We’re known for dinner theaters and being around forever,” Katie Makufka, the other co-director of “The Fox on the Fairway,” said. “We’ve been doing a lot more productions just to keep up with demand. We’ve recently been reaching out to do theater outside of Elk County.”
Makufka cited performances in DuBois and an effort to do a production at the Sawmill Theater in Cook Forest each summer.
She noted that, while the group does have a dedicated board that meets regularly, they’re always looking for people interested in taking part – whether a person is interested in acting or another aspect of theater, such as set design or directing.
“I’ve recently joined The Footlighters in the last two years,” Makufka said. “If you’re interested in being involved, we’re always looking for people. If you do a show and can’t do one for a while, you’re always welcome back. Once a Footlighter, always a Footlighter.”
More information on the group can be found on its Facebook page, The Footlighters of Elk County.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.