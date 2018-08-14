DuBOIS — In need of hours for his Eagle Scout project, Josiah Shaffer, an incoming senior at DuBois Area High School, collaborated with the Reitz Theatre this summer.
A Scout for 10 years with Troop #28, Shaffer contacted the Reitz Theatre in February to inquire about assistance he might provide with the location’s enhancements since a significant portion of the service project is enriching one’s community.
“The Reitz Theatre is proud to collaborate with local organizations and members of the DuBois community, but perhaps most proud when working together with local youth,” said Rebecca Sensor of the theater.
Shaffer met with Debbie Wirths, president of the theatre’s governing board, Cultural Resources Inc., to determine what the right project would be to supplement his community enrichment.
“We were thrilled to assist Josiah with his project, which is a noble endeavor for any young man or woman to undertake for his or her community,” Wirths said.
It was decided that Shaffer would complete a project centered on the theatre’s annex, a small but pivotal space where meetings are typically held and theatre patrons may purchase tickets.
Shaffer actively pursued fundraising at DAHS and in the DuBois community, selling candy bars and writing letters of support to potential donors. The theatre also permitted him to sell candy bars during the run of Harvey this past spring and donated the cost of the paint and additional supplies for Shaffer’s efforts.
Shaffer completed the project on June 16-17, with some assistance from his father and fellow Troop #28 volunteers.
The project consisted of painting the walls of the gallery, bathrooms, and office located in the Theatre Annex as well as building new shelving and storage space in the office and a new cork board to display posters and bulletins.
The Reitz Theatre’s Capital Campaign has made steady progress since its launch in 2016, according to Wirths.
“The theatre now sits nearly halfway toward its goal of $260,000,” she said. “The campaign is purposed to fund the construction of a new building on the vacant lot to the left of the theatre. This new building will provide storage space, a workshop for set construction, handicapped accessibility to the stage, and extra rehearsal space.”
“We are excited to have the project completed,” Wirths said. “We invite the public to come check out the new look of our annex and, as always, we hope to see them at our next show.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.