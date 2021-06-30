BROCKWAY – When Karen Ball retired from teaching at Brockway Area Junior-Senior High School, her ability to help guide young people was only about to expand.
Ball was invited to join Delta Kappa Gamma 21 years ago, an international organization of women educators that promotes professional growth for its members and engages in helping other women around the world.
Recently, Ball’s work with Delta Kappa Gamma got her the organization’s highest achievement award.
“I was blindsided,” Ball said about receiving the award. “Usually, the women who get this award serve in the state offices, and I do not. There’s a slide show and skit that gives clues to who was going to get the award, and I thought I figured out who won. Imagine my surprise when they said my name!”
Ball, who still resides in Brockway, may not be in a state or national office for Delta Kappa Gamma, but that does not mean her contributions are any less important. Barbra Emmer, who nominated Ball, said that Ball exemplified all of Delta Kappa Gamma’s core values and exhibited a can-do attitude.
“Karen has demonstrated a work ethic that involves functioning to get the job done by thinking outside the box, cooperating with other committee members, and digging in till the job is 100% done,” Emmer wrote in her recommendation letter to Delta Kappa Gamma.
One of the focuses of Emmer’s recommendations is a project Ball worked on that benefitted young women in Africa.
“We were looking to help with a project,” Ball explained. “We found a group in St. Louis that was helping women in Africa. Girls were falling behind and dropping out of school. We found out that many of them did not have underwear.”
The group teamed up with Project Patricia, gathering underwear for the girls in Africa so they could continue schooling. Ball came up with the push, “Sister, can you spare a pair?” playing off the old saying “Brother, can you spare a dime?” They collected 3,900 pairs of underwear to send, earning a Best Practice Award from the United Nations. However, being honored by the United Nations is not the accolade Ball talks most about.
“Five years later, this beautiful woman from Africa came up to me,” Ball remembered. “She was one of the girls I helped with the projects. She said, ‘If it wasn’t for you, I wouldn’t be at Penn State University finishing my doctorate.’ It was an honor to see that I – and we as a group – helped others.”
Emmer describes Ball as a leader and worthy of the award, but Ball sees herself more as a “worker bee.” She said that Delta Kappa Gamma needs worker bees to help women across the world.
“My mother told me, ‘Don’t just stand there. If you see something that needs to be done, do it!’” Ball said. “There’s always something to do in Delta Kappa Gamma.”
Ball is working on raising money for the Delta Kappa Gamma scholarship that goes to young women pursuing a degree in education. Even with COVID-19, she was determined to raise money.
“With COVID, people are buying more gift cards, and ladies in my swim class were talking about looking for places to buy small gifts,” she said. “I made gift card holders and sold them to the swim class. I made $250 there, another $250 selling them to my chapter, and then $500 at the convention. I’m working on more.”
Ball has other projects in the works. When Emmer nominated Ball, she highlighted several: helping the homeless through a project called Lucinda Pins, helping educate girls in Africa and the Middle East, and supporting libraries through Carolyn Sutton’s project Little Free Libraries. She is also very active in cancer drives. Ball, however, sees all of this activity as part of joining an organization.
“When you join an organization, you get out of it what you put into it,” Ball said. “Delta Kappa Gamma has a place for every women educator.”
Ball is honored to get the award, but she wants others to follow her example and help wherever they can.
“Put effort into whatever you happen to do,” she said. “There is a ripple effect when you help others, like when you throw a stone into a pond.”
More about Delta Kappa Gamma can be found at www.dkg.org.