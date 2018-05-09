A variety of upcoming events in the DuBois area will offer activities for moms and their families over Mother’s Day weekend.
The Winery at Wilcox, located at the DuBois Mall, is holding a “Moms, Muffins and Mimosas” event Saturday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Mothers and friends can come as they please and sip on some tasty drinks while enjoying time with one another.
Manager Stefanie Kear said this is the first time they are offering an event specifically for moms on Mother’s Day weekend.
“This is something different than just taking them out to dinner,” she said. “You’re still spending time together, and whose mom doesn’t like wine?”
The cost is $5 and includes an assortment of muffins from Kookie Creations — a DuBois cafe and bakery — along with the Winery at Wilcox specially-made mimosa. Those who attend can also sign up to win a gift basket for their mom or have a specialized wine label made for her. The store also sells wine accessories and food items.
Kear asks that those who know they are planning to attend RSVP by calling the store at 814-375-6885.
A family-friendly option over the weekend includes “Mother’s Day in the Park” at Bilger’s Rocks, which will be held Sunday from noon-5 p.m. Bilger’s Rocks is located at 1928 Bilger’s Rocks Road in Grampian.
Dennis Biancuzzo, who is the Events Coordinator for the park, said families can enjoy a fun-filled day of food, music and exploring for a cheap cost.
“It’s an interesting way to spend Mother’s Day,” he said. “There aren’t many places you can go and have a picnic and enjoy music. Families can come out to the park and do things on the hiking trails or explore the rocks.”
The chicken or rib BBQ is $7 for adults and $5 for children. A DJ also will be playing music throughout the day and families can sing karaoke.
When Bilger’s Rocks held this event for Father’s Day, around 200 people attended, Biancuzzo said.
Mother’s Day will also be the kickoff event for the Bilger’s Rocks Flea Market season, offering about 10 food and craft vendors Sunday.
Last but not least, what mother doesn’t love flowers or a plant assortment? Bill Hanzely from Hanzely’s Nursery & Garden Center said they always see an increase in the number of customers and sales throughout Mother’s Day week and weekend.
One of their most popular sellers for moms are the hanging baskets, which are arranged in a variety of combinations and colors. Some other mom-popular plants include fuchsias, million bells and petunias.
Hanzely’s has been a family-run business since 1989, and all of their hanging baskets are grown by family, he said. The greenhouse is fully stocked with carefully-crafted items each day.
A Mother’s Day Buffet will also be held at the Lakeview Lodge in Treasure Lake. Reservations can be made by calling 814-371-0100. The menu will include a soup and salad bar, a dinner buffet, and omelet bar and a dessert bar.
