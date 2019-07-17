ST. MARYS — Representatives of Catalus Corp. of St. Marys — Steve Lanzel, president and chief executive officer, Robert Schutz, vice president manufacturing, Dave Parsons, vice president sales, and Christopher Stewart, sales engineer — accepted an Award of Distinction in the Automotive Engine Category of the 2019 Powder Metallurgy Design Excellence Awards Competition. The award was given for an access hole cover used to transfer collected oil from the crankcase ventilation system at the top of the engine into the engine block.
They accepted the award for their company at POWDERMET2019: International Conference on Powder Metallurgy & Particulate Materials in Phoenix, Arizona.
Powder metallurgy (PM) is an automated metalworking process that forms metal powders into precision components used in applications such as auto engines and transmissions, hardware, industrial machinery, sporting goods, defense, and firearms. More than 800 million pounds of PM parts are made annually in North America.
The competition is sponsored annually by the Metal Powder Industries Federation, an international trade association for the metal powder producing and consuming industries.