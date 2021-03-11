KERSEY — Several local families gathered at the Fox Township Volunteer Fire Department in Kersey for a photo shoot in advance of World Down Syndrome Day on March 21, 2021.
Maria Doran of St. Marys, the mother of 2-year-old Demi Doran, said that in past years they have celebrated WDSD by giving cookies to local businesses, as well as sending books about Down syndrome to local schools.
“However, with COVID-19 being a threat, we weren’t able to do that this year,” she said.
Doran and another mother of a Down syndrome child, Frankie Johns of Ridgway, started tossing around some ideas about what else they could do in light of March 21, 2021, and ultimately decided on a photo shoot.
“What better way to celebrate Down syndrome than to have all of our local families come together for a photo,” said Doran.
Johns reached out to local photographer Liv Pistner with Creative State of Mind, who “worked her magic” at the fire hall in Kersey, celebrating all of the “homies with an extra chromie,” said Doran.
WDSD is held March 21 each year, since the month number (3) represents the third copy of the chromosome, said Doran, and the day (21) represents the 21st chromosome, which is where Trisomy 21, or Down syndrome, is created.
A person is typically born with 46 chromosomes, said Doran, but a person with Down syndrome has 47. There are three types – Trisomy 21, the most common, as well as Translocation, which is genetic, and Mosiac, the rarest form of Down syndrome.
“When referring to a person with Down syndrome, it is preferred to use people-first language, instead of using the diagnosis to define that person,” she said. “People with Down syndrome can live a very happy and successful life, just as everyone else.”
Every single family pictured has some of the biggest hearts Doran has ever seen, she said.
“Having such a wonderful group of families that we can all lean on during some of our hardest moments that come along with this diagnosis is honestly the most important thing there is,” she said.
The group ranges from the oldest being 41 years old, and the youngest, 2 years old.
“If you have never had the chance of interacting with someone with Down syndrome or meet a family member, than I highly suggest you do — your life will be blessed in ways you didn’t know were possible.”