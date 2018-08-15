FALLS CREEK — A local family is bringing an historical Falls Creek building back to life through a new father-daughter business.
The old bank, located on Main Street in Falls Creek, has been home to many enterprises over the years — First National Bank in 1902, First Commonwealth Bank, S&T Bank, an upstairs apartment building and even a fallout shelter during the Cold War.
Most recently, it was Keystone Chiropractic Clinic, and is set to reopen as “Beechwoods Financial Solutions” — a father-daughter firm offering financial advice — this fall.
Lynn Smith moved his 38-year-old financial advising practice back to the area in 2012, when he bought the old family homestead in Beechwoods, where he was born and raised.
His daughter, Abby Gross, who previously lived in Ohio and was a financial commodities trader, has now joined him in business locally. Lynn’s wife, Barb, will be the office manager.
The old bank’s restoration has been a family effort, and something they have all teamed up to tackle together, Abby said.
Her husband, Ken Gross, who has trained in furniture-making and shopfitting, has been the force behind the building’s transformation. The two-year project has resulted in hardwood refinished floors, granite border tiles and exposed brick walls.
The building retains much of its long ago features — a massive vault door, teller windows, a scenic front window and even the “First National Bank” logo on the outside.
With a number of clients in this area, Lynn said, the Main Street location was perfect for the firm. He said they hope to have the project complete by early October.
From the beginning, the family’s plan wasn’t to “rebuild” the location, but to restore it, and bring it back to its former glory. The classic woodwork and exposed brick gives an old-fashioned feel, and they like to think that’s how it would have looked back in 1902, the family says.
“We are trying to restore it, not alter it — everything is as original as we can possibly make it,” Ken said. “We’re trying to keep it a part of the history.”
The building has been more than just a new-business project, the family says. It has been enjoyable to work together and revitalize a historical location. They hope local people who remember the old bank will appreciate what it has become today.
“So many older people remember the bank, and can’t wait to come see it,” Ken said.
They have old pictures from the area in the 1890s that they’ll display throughout the business, too, Lynn said.
“There is nothing like a family business,” Abby said. “We couldn’t be prouder to have our office planted on Main Street in Falls Creek.”
