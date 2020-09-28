PUNXSUTAWNEY — The Rainbow Mountain Alpaca farm held an open farm day for National Alpaca Farm Day over the weekend.
The farm brought many of the female alpacas and their babies out of the barn for the public to see and visit. The farm currently has more than 80 alpacas, covering a wide range of fur coloring and patterning of fur.
Diane and Charles Sheesley welcomed craft and food vendors to the farm to help them celebrate this day. Along with the vendors, the farm’s own shop filled with alpaca fur products was open for browning and shopping. The store will be open on Saturdays through October.
The Sheesleys also held a name the baby contest for the new arrival of a dark brown alpaca baby, or cria. To the surprise of the Sheesleys, they welcomed another new baby at 9:30 a.m. Saturday during the Alpaca Day event. This baby was kept in a small section of fencing under a canopy for festival-goers to see.
“We had one born at 9:30 this morning, we weren’t planning for it. Not due for a couple more weeks, but people started showing up and I’m like ‘We’re going to have a baby,’” Sheesley said.
Diane Sheesley said she and her husband decided to hold the festival because of so many of the normal alpaca farm gatherings being canceled for the year. Sheesley is the president of the Pennsylvania Alpaca Owner and Breeder Association and was disappointed that so many of these events had to be canceled.
“We’ve actually had an event a couple of years, but it’s been probably 10 years since we had one. We usually do the Mother Earth News Festival at Seven Springs, but it was canceled. Today is actually National Alpaca Day, so we decided to go ahead and have our own festival here,” Sheesley said.
Most of their business with their alpaca products are done through the festivals.
Sheesley’s 15-month-old grandson, Tucker Wingert, wasn’t afraid to get right in with the alpacas and show the crowd how friendly they are. Growing up on the farm, he wasn’t afraid of the docile animals and was running right into the crowds of them inside the fence.