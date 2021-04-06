DuBOIS — While many people may believe the most dangerous time for wildfires in Pennsylvania is during the summer, local fire officials say they are actually more likely to occur during the spring months of March, April and May.
“We’ve only had two brush fires in Sandy Township so far this year that we’re aware of, but there have been a lot of controlled burns,” said Sandy Township Fire Chief Rob Burgeson. “We average about 16 controlled burns per month, and there are no burn bans right now.”
But even with controlled burning, people need to be careful with the use of fire in order to prevent wildfires, said Forest Fire Warden Larry Bickel, noting that fires can easily get out of control depending on the weather and the winds.
“If in doubt, then don’t do it,” said Burgeson. “A controlled burn is in a confined container or something that’s going to be in an area to where theoretically, it cannot escape. However, even if it’s hot and it’s really windy, ambers can get picked off and carry on.”
Wildfire is a wild, uncontrolled fire which occur in fields, grass and brush as well as the forest itself. A stray spark can often ignite dried grass more easily than it can start a fire in the dried leaves of the forest floor. Once started, grass and brush fires can spread to adjacent forested land.
Ninety-eight percent of wildfires in Pennsylvania are caused by people, said Bickel.
According to the Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (DCNR), certain conditions are necessary for a wildfire to occur:
- An available fuel source, such as grasslands or leaf litter
- Dry conditions, including the fuel source
- An ignition source — some way for the fire to start
The first two factors occur most frequently in Pennsylvania during the spring and autumn. As winter slowly recedes and the sun climbs higher in the sky, the days become longer and warmer. The trees are bare during this time allowing the sunlight to reach the forest floor warming the ground and drying last fall’s leaves. This, coupled with the fact that the winds in the spring are often very strong and dry, leads to a tremendous amount of fuel ready to burn.
If a report of a wildfire is received in the township, Bickel and Burgeson will work together on the initial attack.
“Once we do the initial attack, if we can’t put that fire out, it now goes into an extended attack,” said Bickel. “The chief will call for additional resources. And on structure fires, it’s mutual aid, on wildfires it’s usually DCNR or mutual aid brush trucks, but if this fire can’t be put out on an initial attack and weather’s bad and the winds are going to be bad, no more than likely we will tell the county that DCNR is needed because the DCNR is tasked to extinguish all wildfires in the state of Pennsylvania.”
And then the three entities work together depending on if the DCNR feels like a structure or resources are threatened.
“I think we’re doing an excellent job. I think (former township fire chief) Bill Beers really opened the doors for cooperation, communication, and coordination,” said Bickel. “Bill Beers, I feel, brought us back to where we have that unified command, where we’re working together to reach a common goal and this way it’s saving life, property and resources.”
A Smokey the Bear danger rating sign is posted near the Treasure Lake entrance, said Bickel, noting that there are five different ratings for wildfires – low, moderate, high, very high and extreme.
“We have remote automated weather stations all over the state and that determines our fire rating and our manning for the day,” said Bickel.
Currently, there is a moderate risk for wildfires in Sandy Township. This means fires can start from most accidental causes, but with the exception of lightning fires in some areas, the number of starts is generally low. Fires are not likely to become serious and control is relatively easy.
The main way to prevent wildfires, said Burgeson and Bickel, is through education. The Ad Council helps do this by various promotions including Smokey the Bear and public service announcements on billboards and television.
Another way to try and stop wildfires from occurring is through enforcement.
“Don’t put your firefighters in harm’s way when you can. That seems to be our issue here all the time, is reckless endangerment,” said Bickel.
If the danger rating goes to high or extreme, the township supervisors have the authority to enact a burn ban if recommended by Burgeson.
“If someone continues to burn and it escapes, it gets out of control, myself and the chief will go out and investigate and we can ask the Sandy Township Police Department to issue a citation for negligence of burning when you’re not allowed to,” said Bickel. “If you don’t enforce it, then people are going to think they can get away with it.”
Bickel and Burgeson noted that in 2018 Treasure Lake became a designated Firewise Community. The goals of this program are: to reduce the vulnerability of the populace and property of Treasure Lake residences to injury and loss resulting from wild land fires; to provide prompt and effective fire suppression; and to effectively educate residents regarding their responsibilities for the prevention of wild fire in Treasure Lake.