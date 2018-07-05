DuBOIS — A local business is offering an escape from the hot and humid weather.
“Greg Cranmer State Farm announced Tuesday that the firm’s office will be made available for anyone in need of a place to cool off,” according to Melissa Bortzer, a team leader at the office.
“We would like to offer an air conditioned place as a refreshing break from the hot and humid weather,” she said. “Please stop in during our office hours Monday through Friday from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. at 488 Jeffers St., DuBois for a cold drink and relief from the heat.
The offer is for everyone in the community.
“I know it has been extremely hot and humid and we are just beginning the summer,” Bortzer said. “We just wanted to get this out to the community so anyone who needs a break from the heat knows where they can go. We are doing this as a way to give back to such an amazing community.”
For more information, call Greg Cranmer State Farm at 814-375-0700.
