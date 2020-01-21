ST. MARYS — For many people, the start of 2020 brought efforts to become a healthier, more active person. However, according to several online studies, this time in January is when most typically abandon their New Year’s resolutions altogether.
According to an article on www.runnersworld.com, most people are giving up on their New Year’s fitness resolutions by Jan. 19. But, the New York Post says it’s earlier than that, with resolutions ending as early as Jan. 12. It also says roughly 55 percent of New Year’s resolutions involved health and fitness, including getting more exercise and eating healthier.
Anytime Fitness of St. Marys General Manager Erica Kruse says consistency is everything when it comes to reaching your goals. She recommends people use the tools and resources available to them when committing to resolutions. It takes 66 days to develop a “habit,” so being patient is key.
“It isn’t going to happen overnight,” she said. “Don’t be afraid to ask people for help.”
Since its opening in September, Anytime Fitness has been steadily busy, Kruse said, but gyms typically see an influx of people at the beginning of the year.
The gym can also be an intimidating place, which is why it’s important for clients to have someone show them how to use the equipment and prevent injury, something that could discourage newcomers, Kruse said. Member Experience Manager Connie Herbstritt does this for members at Anytime Fitness.
Personal Training Manager Cody Anderson agreed with Kruse that fixating on “immediate results” can be the downfall of many resolutioners. Physical activity shouldn’t be a punishment, he adds, so people should find a way to exercise that’s enjoyable for them, such as group workouts or walking with a friend or pet.
Anderson also recommends making small changes at first, such as drinking more water or making a certain meal or snack healthier. That way, she said, the person isn’t overwhelmed with too many changes.
“Keep the big picture in mind,” Anderson said. “Trying to change your body is a long road, and this always discourages even the most excited individual to change.”