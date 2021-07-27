REYNOLDSVILLE — A local girl raised $500 on Saturday with a bake sale to benefit First Class Children’s Foundation as a way to give back for the Imagination Boxes they give to local school children.
Callie Hynds will be going into the third grade at C.G. Johnson Elementary in the fall, and has received two of the Imagination Boxes from FCCF while in school. Knowing they give these boxes to a lot of students, she wanted to help them out.
She excitedly talked about getting to choose what books and school items she wanted in her personalized box when her school received them. She remembered circling what books, candy, and school supplies she wanted in her box.
“I wanted to help out First Class Children’s Foundation because they do lots of stuff for other kids,” Hynds said.
Callie managed to raise $500 to donate to FCCF through her bake sale in just three hours of being set up at the Sub Hub in Reynoldsville. Sub Hub owner Dave Wruble gave her a spot in his shop to set up on Saturday, then donated an additional $45 to the $455 she made to get to an even $500.
This is the first bake sale Callie has ever done for a non-profit, but donating seems to run in the family. Callie’s brother is Cayden Hynds, who donated to FCCF a few months ago from his business, Cayden’s Mealies.
“Both of these young kiddos have raised money for First Class Children’s Foundation … these kiddos were introduced to First Class when we donated the first Imagination Boxes in 2019 at C.G. Johnson Elementary. They absolutely love our program and they want more kids to experience the magic of Imagination Box,” First Class Children said on their Facebook page.
Callie is hoping to start her own business baking sweet treats like the ones she sold for the fundraiser. She said she baked it all herself with the help of her step-mom Dayna Hynds.
“I helped you some, but you iced every single cupcake by yourself and decorated them all,” Dayna Hynds said.
They also designed a logo for Callie on the computer and printed stickers of it for all of the baked goods. Hynds said she might eventually use them for her baking business too.
Callie didn’t have a favorite thing to bake, saying that she likes baking everything. They started with a full table of cookies and cupcakes for the bake sale. She started baking on Thursday night, baked all day Friday and then finished wrapping them on Saturday morning before the bake sale.
“A huge thank you to Dave Wruble from the Sub Hub for letting Callie sell her baked goods there,” Hynds said. “We knew we wanted to do a bake sale and what we wanted to do it for, so we asked him if we could do it here and he said yes.”
Founded by Matt Reed of DuBois, First Class is an 11-year-old organization which holds unique events in the DuBois area to fund the purchase of school supplies for local children. The program is centered around inspiring creativity, literacy and imagination.